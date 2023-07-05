Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $199.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.