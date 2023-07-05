Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wealthspan Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.