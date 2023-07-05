Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 467 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wealthspan Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 73,546 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AJ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 107,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 117.8% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $102.87.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

