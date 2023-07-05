Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,814,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,814,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.79. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

