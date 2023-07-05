Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,399 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

