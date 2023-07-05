Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,952 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

