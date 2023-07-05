Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $191.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.83. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $125.26 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

