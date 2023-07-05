Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,045,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,330,000 after acquiring an additional 793,999 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $175.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

