Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,193.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,246.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $615.54 and a 12-month high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

