Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 17,061 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,061 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

