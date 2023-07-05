Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

PLD stock opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

