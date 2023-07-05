Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 6,415 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,119.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $304.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $310.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.56.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

