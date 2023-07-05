Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

