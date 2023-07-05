Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7,434.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 305,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of TJX opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

