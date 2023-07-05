West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 6,805 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 448,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,181,000 after purchasing an additional 119,758 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,197. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.