West Michigan Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $167.05. The company had a trading volume of 133,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,424. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.08 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.50%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,913 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

