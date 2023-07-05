West Michigan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 4.5% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 314,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,431. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

