West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.45. The stock had a trading volume of 617,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $426.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

