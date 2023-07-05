West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $74.77. 23,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,838. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

