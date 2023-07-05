West Michigan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 1.0% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $200.08. The stock had a trading volume of 164,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $202.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

