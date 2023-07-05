West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $426,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $116.45. 254,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,260. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $107.62 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average of $129.06.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

