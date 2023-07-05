West Michigan Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 140,218 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 130,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,661. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

