West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 2,168 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of T traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. 5,574,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,445,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

