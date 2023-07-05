West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 4,295 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,172,000 after acquiring an additional 238,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. 120,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,877. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

