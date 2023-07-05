West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.04. 353,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.49. The company has a market cap of $161.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.