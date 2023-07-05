West Michigan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.6% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.96. 186,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

