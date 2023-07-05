West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 916 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.31. 780,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,295. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.68. The company has a market capitalization of $304.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

