West Michigan Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,081. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.62. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

