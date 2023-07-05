West Michigan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,097,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 412,400 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 32.4% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. 1,318,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,909,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

