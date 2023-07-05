WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.27. WeWork shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1,207,560 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WE. UBS Group lowered their target price on WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

WeWork Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WeWork by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WeWork by 49.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,114,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in WeWork in the 1st quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WeWork by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 760,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

