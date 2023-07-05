Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $406,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.