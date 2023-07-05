Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Purchases 11,532 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 185,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

