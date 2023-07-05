Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 412 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.5% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 35,118.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,153,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,207,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $369.63 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.42.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
