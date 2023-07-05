WhiteCoin Trading Up 17.3% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.53 million and approximately $234,378.75 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.36 or 0.00341803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017959 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003268 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

