Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $186.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $211.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.