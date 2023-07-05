Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,610 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,070 shares in the company, valued at $34,861,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,070 shares in the company, valued at $34,861,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $480,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,528,626.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $1,330,989. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. Mizuho downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy stock opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

