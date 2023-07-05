Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,787 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 411,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after acquiring an additional 391,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $138.53.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

