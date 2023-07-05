Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after buying an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $81,174,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth $91,412,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,279,656.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,279,656.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 841,472 shares of company stock worth $33,508,858 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

