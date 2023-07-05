Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.88 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.