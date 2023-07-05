Whittier Trust Co. Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $274.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.15 and a 200-day moving average of $240.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

