Whittier Trust Co. Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

