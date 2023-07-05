Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after buying an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after buying an additional 3,295,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after buying an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.