Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 730 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 22,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $181.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $125.91 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.20 and its 200-day moving average is $169.75.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

