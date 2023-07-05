Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 9,118 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GPK opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

