Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.61. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $194.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diageo Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.11) to GBX 4,000 ($50.77) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.69) to GBX 3,700 ($46.96) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.06) to GBX 4,720 ($59.91) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.