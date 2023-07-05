Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $12.22 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,311 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $279.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.54 and its 200-day moving average is $184.01. The firm has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.