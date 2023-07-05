Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $189.29 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $209.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

