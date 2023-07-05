Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 7,166 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.77.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

