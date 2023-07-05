Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,331 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.34.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

