Whittier Trust Co. Sells 464 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,236.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,843,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,199 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $254.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $254.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.83.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

